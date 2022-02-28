UP election enters last leg, Chouhan to address 3 meetings today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh as the state assembly election enters the last leg over there.

As per officials, the meetings to be addressed by Chouhan are scheduled in Jakhanian state assembly constituency in Ghazipur district, Mungra Badshahpur and Zafarabad assembly constituencies in Jaunpur district.

On Sunday, Chouhan addressed three election meetings in Ghosi, Sikandarpur and Hatta assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the election meetings on Sunday, Chouhan launched a vitriolic attack at Samajwadi Party (SP) and called SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as “Dangesh” and Aurangzeb and Samajwadi Party as “Dangai” party.

He said, “Rioters were enjoying the power when Akhilesh Yadav was CM of Uttar Pradesh. But when BJP came to power, all were put behind bars. There was terror all around in the state during Akhilesh tenure and even Mukhtar Ansari and Azam Khan and others ruled the roost. Akhilesh’s Socialism is based on riot and works for Mafiaraj and casteism. Samajwadi and rioters are synonyms.”

CM Chouhan said, “We are fortunate that we have PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath as CM in the state. The double –engine government is good for UP. Lord Krishna in Gita says that whenever, there is destruction of religion and sin and atrocities are on rise I ( Lord Krishna) will be sure born to destroy them.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022