Untimely rain, hailstorm bring back winter chill in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Untimely rain accompanied by hailstorm brought down the temperature in many parts of the state. Satna witnessed a drop of around 7.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, the highest in the state, followed by Jabalpur (6.2 degrees Celsius) and Rewa 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Except for the Ujjain division, almost all parts of the state experienced untimely rain. Umaria and Datia experienced hailstorms. Umaria recorded 7.0 mm rainfall, Jabalpur 6.2 mm, Sagar 4.0 mm, Mandla 3.0 mm and Pachmarhi 1.0 mm on Tuesday.

According to the weatherman, the change in the weather is due to a cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh. The maximum temperature dropped by 3.2 degrees Celsius in Bhopal and settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius. The state capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded 28.5 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature in Satna stood at 25.1 degrees Celsius after seeing a drop of 7.3 degrees Celsius. With a 5.2-degree-Celsius fall, Hoshangabad's day temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius. Rewa, too, recorded a drop of 5.1 degrees Celsius in the day temperature.

Rain, hailstorm in next 24 hours

Various districts in the Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Chambal, Bhopal and Gwalior divisions may experience rain in the next 24 hours. Rain, accompanied by hailstorm, may occur in such districts as Rewa, Satna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Damoh, Sagar, Raisen, Sehore, Guna, Bhopal, Datia and Bhind in the next 24 hours.