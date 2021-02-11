Unseasonal rain in store for Madhya Pradesh between Feb 16 & 20

Bhopal: Unseasonal rain is expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states in coming days, the weatherman forecast light to scattered rain over the state between February 16 and February 20.

Formation of a cyclonic circulation over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh contagion, and Vidarbha region, as well as the formation of a trough from this circulation to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana and interior Karnataka will bring rain. Moisture feed will be available from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in the form of south-easterly and south-westerly winds.

Pre-monsoon rains usually intensify in April and May and continue until mid-June due to intense heating of landmass.

At the temperature front, fluctuation was recorded in Madhya Pradesh with marginal rise in night temperature and marginal drop in day temperature all over the state on Thursday. Minimum temperature soared by two to three degree Celsius in the state.

Bhopal recorded drop of 2.0 degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 29.4 degree Celsius while it recorded rise of 1.4 degree Celsius in night temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius after marginal drop 0.5 degree Celsius while it recorded a 12.9 degree Celsius after marginal drop of 0.1 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded 7.4 degree Celsius night temperature while it recorded 26.8 degree Celsius after drop of 0.8 degree Celsius. Mandla recorded 9.3 degree Celsius after rise of 0.7 degree Celsius while Rewa recorded 9.4 degree Celsius after rise of 1.4 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded 9.1 degree Celsius with rise of 1.5 degree Celsius. Tikamgarh and Khandwa recorded rise of 2.0 degree Celsius in night temperature. Tikamgarh recorded 11.6 degree Celsius after rise of 2.0 degree Celsius. Khandwa recorded 10.0 degree Celsius after rise of 2.0 degree Celsius.