Unmasked: Madhya Pradesh legislators fail to lead by example

BHOPAL: Even as the Covid-19 is again showing an upward trend in state, the people and more importantly their elected representatives are seeing lowering their guard against the fatal virus.

Despite the government directing for strict enforcement of health protocols, the legislators seems to have given two hoots to the appeals for social distancing and mask. Many ministers and MLAs across the party lines could be seen moving carelessly without mask on Vidhan Sabha premises. The Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is in session.

Minister for tourism and culture Usha Thakur, doesn’t sports mask, however, she cited a reason for not abiding with the mandatory mask norm. “I am Hanuman Bhakt and recites Hanuman Chalisa and lives close to nature, my immunity is strong,” the minister told the media on being inquired about her not wearing the mask. The minister further clarified that she wears ‘dupatta’ and whenever anyone comes near her she uses it to cover her mouth.

Similarly, BSP MLA, Ram Bai too doesn’t feel like wearing mask as it makes her uncomfortable. The legislator is ready to pay penalty but not wear the mask. “I feel suffocated wearing mask. If someone asks for the penalty for not wearing the mask, I will pay it,” said the elected public representative.