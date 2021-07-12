Unlock in Bhopal: Markets to now open till 10 pm, 100 guests allowed at a wedding function; All you need to know

BHOPAL: Markets in state will now open till 10pm. Besides, 100 people can now attend marriage function. These announcements were made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a review meeting on Monday.

The decision was taken in a virtual meeting of Covid-19 core group of ministers, said state government's spokesperson.

Till Monday, markets were allowed to remain open till 8:00pm and 50 people were allowed in marriage function. The traders have been demanding that markets be allowed to operate till 11:00pm.

Cinema halls would be allowed to operate with 50% capacity while restaurants would be allowed 100% occupancy.

Besides, it was informed that only 18 new corona cases were detected in the state on Monday.

The Chief Minister further said there was no shortage of black fungal medicines.

Currently, the state has 490 cases of black fungus, including 214 in Indore, 144 in Bhopal and 63 in Jabalpur. Ujjain has 23 and Rewa has 21 such cases, while Gwalior has just 15, as per the official information.