Unlock 2.0 in Bhopal: Dual policy for retail, wholesale grocery markets irk traders

BHOPAL: The administration has come under criticism over formulating different plans for operating wholesale and retail traders dealing in grocery items. The administration has permitted the grocery retailers to run their establishment seven-day a week, however, wholesalers dealing in the groceries are allowed to open their shops only five days a week. Separate plans for retailers and wholesalers dealing in the same commodity have irked the traders. Arguing that the dual policy has hampered the regular supply of the commodities, the traders have demanded the administration to come up same formula for retail as well as wholesale market operations.
Wholesale grocery traders at Jumerati and Hanumanganj said that they are unable to understand the district administration’s dual policy allowing the wholesale traders to run their business only five days a week, while their retail counterparts enjoy permission to operate all week days.
Grocery shops, milk parlours and medicine stores are allowed to open all seven days in state capital. However in order to ensure regular supply of grocery items in retail market it is necessary that even the wholesale market are allowed to remain open through the week to avert any shortage of goods in retail outlets, the wholesale traders argued.
Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “ Two types of plans for markets of same thing is unreasonable and not justified. Five-day plan is for wholesale market which is expected to maintain regular supply of commodities in retail stores, which operate all seven days a week. The traders at kirana wholesale market have to shut their establishments for two days and during these days all supplies to the retail shops remain on a standstill. Administration should come out with a clear cut plan formulating same policy for retail as well as wholesale market.”