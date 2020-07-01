Unlock 2.0 in Bhopal: Dual policy for retail, wholesale grocery markets irk traders

BHOPAL: The administration has come under criticism over formulating different plans for operating wholesale and retail traders dealing in grocery items. The administration has permitted the grocery retailers to run their establishment seven-day a week, however, wholesalers dealing in the groceries are allowed to open their shops only five days a week. Separate plans for retailers and wholesalers dealing in the same commodity have irked the traders. Arguing that the dual policy has hampered the regular supply of the commodities, the traders have demanded the administration to come up same formula for retail as well as wholesale market operations.

Wholesale grocery traders at Jumerati and Hanumanganj said that they are unable to understand the district administration’s dual policy allowing the wholesale traders to run their business only five days a week, while their retail counterparts enjoy permission to operate all week days.