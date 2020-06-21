Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Restaurant business suffers as they close by 9 pm

BHOPAL: Though lockdown norms might have been eased and restaurants are allowed to open with social distancing norms, the business continues to suffer due to odd timing.
The district administration has allowed all the restaurants to remain open till 9 pm. Therefore, the restaurant owners allow customers’ entry till 8pm. The timings do not suit customers. As a result, most restaurants are heavily dependent on parcel (packed food ordered online) business.
“Customers are still apprehensive and avoid visiting restaurants. Those who move out want to take dinner after 9 pm. But restaurants have to close early,” said a restaurant owner wishing anonymity.
Bhopal is known as the city of babus where people work during the day and enjoy outings with family and friends at night. Most restaurants depend heavily on customers who come for dinner.
A family spends at least an hour if it comes for a dinner to a restaurant. It means that one should at least reach the restaurant at 8pm. At present, most people prefer dinner after 9 pm. That has made most restaurant owners to sulk,” said another restaurant owner.
“Most people leave home at 8 pm and reach their favourite food joint at 9pm. They return home by 11 pm after having ice cream on the way,” said Vijay Pandey, a food lover.
“Administration should think about restaurant owners and take decision as per business demand. We are ready to follow all the norms related to safety on coronavirus,” another restaurant owner added.
