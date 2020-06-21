Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Restaurant business suffers as they close by 9 pm

BHOPAL: Though lockdown norms might have been eased and restaurants are allowed to open with social distancing norms, the business continues to suffer due to odd timing.

The district administration has allowed all the restaurants to remain open till 9 pm. Therefore, the restaurant owners allow customers’ entry till 8pm. The timings do not suit customers. As a result, most restaurants are heavily dependent on parcel (packed food ordered online) business.

“Customers are still apprehensive and avoid visiting restaurants. Those who move out want to take dinner after 9 pm. But restaurants have to close early,” said a restaurant owner wishing anonymity.