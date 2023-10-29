"United, Determined To Defeat BJP": Congress' Digvijaya Singh Negates Rift Allegation With Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday rubbed off the allegations of a rift between him and state party chief Kamal Nath. He also claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to hide its "internal issues" by spreading fake news.

Singh further asserted that the Congress party is united and determined to defeat the BJP.

"Groupism in the regional unit of BJP is at its peak these days and to cover it up they are sponsoring and spreading false news of rift among Congress leaders, especially between me and Kamal Nath ji. Whereas every leader of Congress is united and determined to defeat BJP," Digvijaya Singh said in a video shared on X.

मेरी सभी मतदाता भाइयों एवं बहनों से प्रार्थना है कि वे कांग्रेस नेताओं में फूट के भाजपा के भ्रामक प्रचार के झांसे में न आएं। कांग्रेस एक जुट है। हम लोग सब मिलकर काम करेंगे और भाजपा को हराएंगे "जन बल" जीतेगा, "धन बल" हारेगा। कमलनाथ जी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनेगी। pic.twitter.com/J5mtH7Wwxt — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 29, 2023

He alleged that the BJP printed a fake letter in his name to create a false image of a scuffle in Congress and refuted news reports claiming he cancelled village visits due to the rift.

"First, they got a fake letter printed in my name. After that, it has been reported in many newspapers that out of anger, I messed up the visits to Jhabua and Khate villages. This is absolutely wrong news. Yes, I visited because the AICC general secretary wanted to discuss something and there were some issues that it was necessary to discuss from the point of view of the organization and of elections, hence I cancelled the visit which was made into some kind of tussle between us. We all are united and together," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent.

The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.