 Union Minister Tomar Made BJP's Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee Convenor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Minister Tomar Made BJP's Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee Convenor

Union Minister Tomar Made BJP's Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee Convenor

A seasoned organisation leader, Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-key profile leader

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar the convenor of its Election Management Committee for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

A seasoned organisation leader, Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-key profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps.

He also comes from the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is working overtime to improve its show after being bested by the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav was recently made the BJP's poll in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP-ruled state is expected to go to polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. PTI KR IJT

Read Also
Bhopal: Bus Mows Down ITI Student To Death, Leaves Friend Grievously Injured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud

MP: Taxi Driver Jumps Before Speeding Train, Dies; Body Laid Unattended On Tracks Due To Dispute...

MP: Taxi Driver Jumps Before Speeding Train, Dies; Body Laid Unattended On Tracks Due To Dispute...

Union Minister Tomar Made BJP's Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee Convenor

Union Minister Tomar Made BJP's Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee Convenor

Bhopal Youth Drowns In Amargarh Waterfalls While Picnicking With Friends

Bhopal Youth Drowns In Amargarh Waterfalls While Picnicking With Friends

MP: Shivpuri ASI Shoots Self Dead With Service Revolver

MP: Shivpuri ASI Shoots Self Dead With Service Revolver