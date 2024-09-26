 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Prestige At Stake In Jharkhand, Three Ministers’ In Vidarbha
More than 100 leaders will be sent to Maharashtra for the assembly election

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections are yet to be declared, but the activeness of the BJP leaders from MP can be seen in these states. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is regularly visiting Jharkhand where he is the party’s election in-charge. His prestige is at stake in this election.

Chouhan has been behind the party’s victory thrice in MP assembly election. This is the reason why Chouhan’s election strategy is considered very strong. Chouhan is holding meetings in Jharkhand to create an atmosphere in favour of the party. Keeping in mind Chouhan’s popularity among women, the BJP is focusing on women voters.

article-image

Likewise, the prestige of the ruling party leaders from MP is at stake in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra where assembly election will also be held. Among the ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and Vishvas Sarang are preparing ground for the party for Maharashtra election. Apart from them, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, MP Faggan Singh Kulaste and former minister Narottam Mishra are also working there.

A list containing the names of more than 100 leaders has been prepared. They will be in Vidarbha to handle the assembly election. Chouhan will also take some leaders from the state to Jharkhand for electioneering there. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the party leaders in Vidarbha to discuss the Maharashtra assembly election. Shah also held talks with the leaders from MP. Whenever the dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are declared, the leaders from MP will leave for these two states.

