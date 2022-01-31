Union Budget: THE THREE BIG ASKS; Cheaper petrol, LPG and essential goods

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): People from diverse walks of life in the city want the Union Budget to rein in price rise, especially of petrol and LPG, create more avenues for employment and promote ease of doing business.

On the†eve of the presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, Free Press talked with housewives, businessmen, industrialists and government and private sector employees to know their expectations from the budget.

Sindhu Dholpure, a housewife and a counsellor said that the budget should bring down the prices of cooking gas, petrol and grocery items. 'The budget should make survival easier for the middle-class, which is bearing the brunt of the unbridled rise in the prices of cooking and vehicle fuels as well as the essential commodities,' she said.

Iqbal Baig, a government employee, also wants the government to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel. He also wants that the budget should focus on generation of employment as the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a large number of people, especially youth, losing their jobs.

Dentist Dr. Shailendra Dubey wants that the outlay for education and employment should be increased in the budget. ìThe rate of inflation should be brought down and efforts should be made to reduce unemployment,î he said. He would like the Income Tax rates to be changed in such a way as to reduce the tax burden on the middle-income families.

Ashutosh Malaviya, a student preparing for competitive exams, said that the pandemic has reduced the GDP of the country. 'The budget should focus on employment generation,' he said. He also wants that startups should be encouraged by making provision for single-window clearance for all the permissions needed and the MSME sector should be given a push.

President of the New Market Vyapari Sangh, Satish Gangrade said that GST rates have already been brought down due to the elections in five states. They should be reduced even further and income tax slabs should be revised in view of the growing inflation.

We want air cargo complexes to be set up in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. ìMadhya Pradesh is a land-locked state and as such, the cost of transporting finished goods and raw material to other parts of the country as well as to the ports for export is very high. This is adversely impacting domestic as well as export business. We also want the interest rates on loans to be reduced. Internationally, the rates of interest are between two and four per cent. But in our country they are around nine per cent. This is a major problem for the industrial sector.

- RS Goswami, president, Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FMPCCI)

ALSO READ Bhopal: Two get 7 years rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:51 PM IST