Union Budget: No relief to anyone, taxes on fuel increased, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has said the union budget has provided no relief to any section of the society. Moreover, despite knowing that hike in fuel prices is the main reason for inflation, the union government has increased tax on fuel.

“Farmers were demanding guarantees on MSP after the controversial farm laws were repealed but the budget is mum on it. The government also didn’t utter a word on the promise to double the income of farmers by the year 2022,” said Kamal Nath.

The government that promised 2 crore jobs per year seven years ago is now showing dreams of 60 lakh jobs. The schools do not have their own buildings, electricity, teachers, potable water and now the government is talking of installing TVs in schools, taunted Nath.

Common people wanted relief in income tax but it didn’t happen. The only relief that has been provided is to the selected industrialists.

The government is now talking of new trains after increasing the fare and freight of trains.

Strangely the budget is talking of the next 25 years. People are disappointed as the budget didn’t have anything to offer to farmers, youth, women, salaried class or the middle class of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:57 PM IST