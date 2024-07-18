Undertrial Man Escapes Police Custody After Cops Doze Off In Madhya Pradesh

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An undertrial, aged 38 and facing several criminal charges, escaped from Guna district hospital in Madhya Pradesh early Thursday morning, police said.

The escape took place around 5 am, leading to a manhunt for the undertrial, Tega Pardhi, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Man Singh Thakur.

Police sources disclosed that the guard accompanying Pardhi loosened his handcuffs after Pardhi claimed he was feeling unwell. However, Pardhi escaped when the guard later fell asleep.

Pardhi was facing trials in more than 20 criminal cases, including charges such as attempted murder, robbery, and theft. Authorities had placed a Rs 15,000 bounty on him due to his extensive criminal record spanning Rajasthan and Gujarat, according to Thakur.

Thakur explained that Pardhi had been transferred to Guna from Churu jail in Rajasthan, where he was implicated in a robbery case. He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after complaining of chest pain, accompanied by two other inmates.

The police official noted that Pardhi managed to escape by somehow loosening his handcuffs. "We have now filed a new case against Pardhi for escaping custody," Thakur stated.

Regarding potential actions against the police personnel involved, Thakur mentioned that an inquiry is currently underway, and any decisions will be made based on its findings.

Pardhi originally comes from the Bilakhedi area in Guna.