e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnder watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

Under watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

A forest officer of Kuno National Park told Free Press that a team of park employees visited the big enclosure to see how the third cheetah was behaving

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third cheetah recently released in big enclosure from acclimatisation enclosure in Kuno National Park is behaving normally and trying to adjust to new environment. Forest officials of Kuno National Park are keeping a close watch on it.

A forest officer of Kuno National Park told Free Press that a team of park employees visited the big enclosure to see how the third cheetah was behaving. So far, the third cheetah has not killed any spotted deer.

In the meantime, two other cheetahs, which have been shifted to another big enclosure, have killed at least five spotted deer. More than a dozen spotted deer have been kept in every big enclosure as prey for cheetahs.

Notably, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park and of them, three have been shifted to big enclosure. The rest five are in queue for their relocation to big enclosure from their acclimatisation enclosures.

Once cheetahs complete their period of living big enclosure, cheetah task force will take decision to release them into the wild.

Read Also
Bhopal: Northerly winds turn weather chilly in Madhya Pradesh capital, other areas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Under watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

Under watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

MP: Stop illicit liquor sale in rural areas of Satna district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: Stop illicit liquor sale in rural areas of Satna district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: BHEL holds meet with energy dept officials of different states

Bhopal: BHEL holds meet with energy dept officials of different states

Bhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

Bhopal: State govt announces 2021 sports awards, doubles prize money

Bhopal: Painting competition on cleanliness launched under awareness drive

Bhopal: Painting competition on cleanliness launched under awareness drive