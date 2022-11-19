Under watch: Movements of 3rd cheetah shifted to big enclosure

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third cheetah recently released in big enclosure from acclimatisation enclosure in Kuno National Park is behaving normally and trying to adjust to new environment. Forest officials of Kuno National Park are keeping a close watch on it.

A forest officer of Kuno National Park told Free Press that a team of park employees visited the big enclosure to see how the third cheetah was behaving. So far, the third cheetah has not killed any spotted deer.

In the meantime, two other cheetahs, which have been shifted to another big enclosure, have killed at least five spotted deer. More than a dozen spotted deer have been kept in every big enclosure as prey for cheetahs.

Notably, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park and of them, three have been shifted to big enclosure. The rest five are in queue for their relocation to big enclosure from their acclimatisation enclosures.

Once cheetahs complete their period of living big enclosure, cheetah task force will take decision to release them into the wild.