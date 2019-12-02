Under Beti Bachao Bati Padhao Yojana, Girls upto 10-yr to get Sukanya Samridhi Account

BHOPAL: School Education Department will be running a special campaign to provide saving accounts in post office to girl students with age up to 10 years. Postal department will organise special camps where the eligibles’ can avail the benefit of opening the account.

This saving account, called ‘Sukanya Samridhi Account’ (SSA) aims at overall development and well being of girl children. Guardian can open maximum two SSA accounts on the name of the girls up to age of 10 years. Department of posts has decided Rs 250 as the minimum amount with which the account can be opened. This account could be closed once the girl reaches 21 years of age.

The SSA account can also be closed at the age of 18 years if the girl gets married. A minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 per year is required to maintain the account. Account holder will get 8.4% of interest per annum on this account.

School Education Department has directed district education officers and district project coordinators of all districts to coordinate with officials of the postal department and organise special camps for the purpose.

‘This is a central government scheme - an initiative taken under Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign for financial inclusion of girl children. All school principals have been instructed to arrange special camps and open saving accounts of girl students in post office,’ said OL Mandloi, additional director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra.