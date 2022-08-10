Unchhera: Soulful programme staged to observe 'World Tribal Day'

Unchhera (Madhya Pradesh): The energetic youth of Unchhera in Satna district organised and staged a soulful programme to mark 'World Tribal Day' in the Pahadi village of the district on Tuesday. The programme commenced with a bike rally that began on Tuesday morning from Unchhera and crossed the important areas to reach gram panchayat bhawan, Pahadi, which is around 25 kilometre away from Unchhera.

Maximum participants of the rally were draped in tribal attire and raised slogans of tribal unity and integrity. Following this, curtains of the enthralling programme were raised after worshipping tribal Gods and Goddesses.

In the beginning of the programme, tribal leaders took over the stage to address people of their community, by stating that all people of the community must work in tandem in the direction of social welfare. They also solicited everyone's participation to shape a literate society.

The people of the community took the pledge to attain duly education and impart the same to as many people as possible, as it is the only way out to build a progressive social sphere.

This was succeeded by the staging of captivating cultural programmes which highlighted tribal culture well. Tribal folk dances were also staged on the occasion. Officials, political leaders and residents of several villages were present in large numbers at the event.