Unchhera: Paver blocks uprooted at railway station

Unchhera (Madhya Pradesh): As the construction work of elevating Platform Number 2 and 3 at Unchhera railway station is in force, the uprooting paver blocks of Platform Number 1 have raised questions on the poor-quality of construction work, which had been recently completed.

Construction work worth crores of rupees has been ongoing at Unchhera Railway Station for quite some time now, but the unscrupulousness of labourers in completing the works is clearly evident, as the paver blocks have begun to break and are getting uprooted.

In view of the same, the general public of the district also approached the railway administration and brought the issue to their notice, only to face negligence from their end. Till date, no action has been initiated against the contractor in charge of the construction works. The quality of the construction work underway on Platform Number 2 and 3 of the station is the same as that of Platform Number 1, which is not being paid heed to by railway administration, despite frequent complaints.

A local, Santosh Das Prajapati, while talking to the media, said, 'Crores of rupees spent on railway station construction works have gone down the drain, as the quality of the work being carried out by the labourers is abysmal'.