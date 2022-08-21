e-Paper Get App

Umaria: Two swept away amidst heavy rain spells in district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were swept away in two different incidents, which took place in the villages linked to the Umaria district, said the police on Sunday. The deceased who fell victim to the incident include a 10-year-old child and a 25-year-old person.

In the first incident of the day which occurred in Dhanwahi village on Sunday noon, a 10-year-old boy named Sahil, had gone to Narsarha stream to catch fish. According to police, Sahil lost balance and fell into the stream. He was swept away due to strong water current. Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava and SP Pramod Kumar took cognizance and alerted the state disaster management team. The police stated that Sahil's friends were present along with him on the spot, who narrated the incident to the officials concerned.

In the second incident, which occurred in Karahiya village, a police jawan, identified as Preetam (25), had gone to Mahanadi dam to take bath. The police said that the jawan could not manage to swim through the strong water currents and drowned in the river.

Efforts are on by the State Disaster Management team.

