e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Gandhidham-Puri Express leaves Nandurbar station after flames doused Tata Steel Masters: World No.1 Magnus Carlsen held to draw by Vidit Gujrathi
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Umaria: Tiger found dead; leopard dies during rescue in Bandhavgarh reserve

The carcass of a tiger was found in the buffer area of Dhamokhar range on Friday and the leopard died in the core area of Panpatha range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
FP News Service
Representational pic |

Representational pic |

Advertisement

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead, while a leopard died while being rescued in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, an official said.

The carcass of a tiger was found in the buffer area of Dhamokhar range on Friday and the leopard died in the core area of Panpatha range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the official said.

The exact cause of death of the big cat will be ascertained once the post-mortem report arrives, the reserve's field director B S Annigeri said.

The officials had on Thursday night received information that a leopard was trapped in a fence in Panpatha range, he said.

At that time, the doctors were away in Nauradehi Sanctuary to escort an elephant translocated there, the official said.

The leopard was healthy, but it died while being released into the forest after the rescue, he said, adding that the animal might have died due to damage to the internal organs.

Following post-mortem, the carcasses of both animals were disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

ALSO READ

Umaria: Three held with tiger teeth and nails Umaria: Three held with tiger teeth and nails
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement