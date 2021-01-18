Umaria Shocker: NHRC issues notices to Madhya Pradesh CS, DGP; seeks report on gang rape of 13-year-old girl

BHOPAL: The National Human Right Commission has served notice on the chief secretary and the director-general of police, calling for a report on the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl by nine men on separate occasions after being abducted twice in Umaria district.

The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of the 13-year-old girl in Umaria and directed issuance of notice to the CS and the DGP, calling for a detailed report in the matter with the four weeks time.

The Commission has opined that this is a case of violation of human rights of the victim and it is apparent that the law enforcing agencies who are expected to provide a safe environment to the citizen, have failed in exercising their lawful duty.

The Commission has called for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The report must include details regarding arrest of the remaining accused persons, counseling given to the victim as well as relief and rehabilitation provided or proposed to be provided to the victim by the State authorities.

The 13 year old girl was abducted on January 4th from a market in Umaria city by a person known to her and later on she was taken to a secluded place and was raped by nine persons for two days.

The girl was again abducted by one of the accused on January 11 and was taken to a desolate place where five people, including three accused in the previous incident and two unidentified truck drivers allegedly raped her for two days.