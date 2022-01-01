Umaria: Kisan Congress takes out rally, highlights BJP’s failures

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The district Kisan Congress Committee took out an awareness rally which passed through Ghulghuli and its nearby areas in the city on Friday.

Besides highlighting the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in the state, the Kisan Congress launched a membership drive.

General secretary of the MP Congress Committee and Kisan Congress Committee, Shakil Khan, interacted with the villagers and distributed rugs among the needy.

The villagers informed Khan about their problems and one of them was an out-of-order transformer.

They also spoke about rising unemployment among local youths. Khan said that rallies would be taken out in rural areas also to expose the BJP’s anti-farmer policies.

Khan informed the villagers about BJP’s failures in various sectors.

He further said that to deal with the unemployment problem, the government should start a cement factory as the hillocks in the Ghulghul area contain those stones from which cement can be made.

He also said that his party would launch an agitation for setting up a factory to provide employment to locals.

Khan appealed to people to become members of the Congress to strengthen its hands.

President of Kisan Congress Committee of Karkeli block, Lakhan Kushwaha, said that most of the transformers in the area were out of order.

As the farmers are not getting power as transformers are out of order, they are unable to irrigate their fields, Kushwaha said.

He appealed to people to support the Congress so that the Congress may form the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath in 2023.

