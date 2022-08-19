e-Paper Get App

Umaria: High-spirited festivities mark Janmashtami

A thick footfall of devotees was observed at venues who feasted on prasad (religious offerings).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Umaria district celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with gaiety on Friday. Festivities were seen across the district. Celebrations were also held in the prison of traffic police.

A thick footfall of devotees was observed at venues who feasted on prasad (religious offerings). Along with this, the district was decked up with beautiful tableaus of Lord Krishna, which were visited by the devotees too.

The Ras Bihari temple of the district, had ensured special arrangements for the occasion, which included Lord's Mahaabhishek followed by procession. A bhajan sandhya was organised at the temple where devotees rejoiced in devotional songs till late night and took part in Maha Aarti.

