Umaria: 3-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue operations on

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy fell into a borewell and was stuck at 40 feet in 200 feet deep borewell in Badarchhad village of Umaria district on Thursday morning.

A rescue operation was on to save the child. According to reports, the incident occurred around 11 am. The boy, Gaurav Dubey was playing in his uncle Bhola Dubey's farmland and fell into the borewell.

According to villagers, when Gaurav was not seen for over two hours, his family members searched for him in the nearby areas and came to know about the incident.

District Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) team had been informed and they were on the way to Umaria from Jabalpur to join the rescue operation.

Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell to help the child breath and a parallel hole was being dug to reach the boy, Shrivastava added.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:14 PM IST