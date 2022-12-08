e-Paper Get App
Umang wheelchair cricket tourney: MP Avengers clinch the title

Despite Madhya Pradesh winning the trophy, Andhra Pradesh’s Malleshwara emerged as player of the match as he took crucial wickets of MP cricketers, and MP’s Anil Singhaniya became man of the series

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Umang wheel-chair cricket tournament concluded with the Madhya Pradesh Avengers clinching the trophy here at Old Campion Ground, Bhopal, on Thursday.

In the final match of the 15-over Umang wheelchair cricket tournament, the Madhya Pradesh team led by Shailendra Yadav defeated the Andhra Pradesh team by one wicket. During the match, the MP team won the toss and decided to ball first.

During the match, in the first innings, Andhra Pradesh scored 109 at a loss of only one wicket, and in the second innings, the Madhya Pradesh team chased the target and scored 113 at a loss of nine wickets.

Despite Madhya Pradesh winning the trophy, Andhra Pradesh’s Malleshwara emerged as player of the match as he took crucial wickets of MP cricketers, and MP’s Anil Singhaniya became man of the series.

For the very first time, Bhopal city witnessed a national-level wheelchair cricket tournament from December 4 to 8. In the tournament, a total of six teams participated, including those from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Orrisa, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

article-image

