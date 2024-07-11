Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Staff & Security Complete Fire & Electrical Safety Drill Ahead Of Shravana

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training programme on fire safety and electrical safety was successfully conducted at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday. The drill was organised by the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee ahead of Shravana month when temple witnesses huge rise in the footfall of devotees. The training was aimed at temple staff and security personnel, focusing on the use of fire safety equipment and precautions to be taken during emergencies.

Former fire officer of Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Mr. Ajay Singh Rajput, was invited for special training. He shared valuable suggestions and experiences with the participants.

Several guests and officers attended

The training was delivered by Mr. Sanjay Suralkar, Senior Training Officer from Crystal Company, along with the temple’s security officer and Platoon Commander, Mr. Dilip Bamnia. They provided detailed instructions on the necessary precautions to be taken before the arrival of the fire brigade in case of an accident.

The session was attended by Assistant Administrative Officer Mr. R.K. Tiwari, Electrical In-charge Mr. Niranjan Jonwal, Engineer Mr. Pradeep Bhati, Crystal Company's Security Officer Mr. Vishnu Chauhan, other supervisors, male and female security guards, and electrical employees of the temple management committee.

Key points from the training

Key points included informing the control room, avoiding the use of wireless devices, removing flammable materials from the incident site, controlling crowds, shutting down power lines in other parts of the temple, and turning off main switches for electrical safety.

Mr. Bamnia emphasized that all security guards and employees should be aware of the locations of fire extinguishers within the temple premises and should familiarize themselves with the availability of safety resources when their duty locations change.