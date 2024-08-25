 Ujjain's Mahakal Swari: Baba Mahakal To Bless Devotees As Lord Ghatatop In Sixth Procession
HomeBhopalUjjain's Mahakal Swari: Baba Mahakal To Bless Devotees As Lord Ghatatop In Sixth Procession

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain's Mahakal Swari: Baba Mahakal To Bless Devotees As Lord Ghatatop In Sixth Procession | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Mahakal's sixth sawari will be taken out in the month of Bhadrapada on Monday. Baba will appear in the form of Shri Ghatatop, in the sixth ride of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Accoridng to Administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Ganesh Kumar Dhakad, "The sixth ride of Lord Mahakaleshwar will consist of Shri Chandramauleshwar in the palanquin, Shri Manmahesh on elephant, Shivtandav on Garuda chariot and Uma-Mahesh on Nandi chariot, Mukharvind of Holkar State will be seated on the Dol chariot. Moreover, Shri Ghatatop will be seated on the chariot and will go on a city tour to know the condition of devotees."

An appeal will be made to the devotees, which is to be followed by the devotees. The devotees should not not move in the wrong direction and remain at one place under the ride leaves. Visitors were also requested not to park vehicles on the streets.

The devotees will also be restricted from throwing anything on the chariot like coins, bananas, fruits etc. and the distribution of prasad will not be allowed in the middle of the ride. Apart from this, there should not be an unnecessary number of people around the palanquin.

The live telecast will be shown on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee.

