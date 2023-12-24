Ujjain: San Thome Decked Up In Christmas Colours | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): It was a festive day at San Thome Academy Dewas as the school celebrated Christmas with great joy and happiness. The chief guest on the occasion was Father Toms Ninan, senior principal of Mar Thoma Schools Indore.

The programme included mesmerising carols and many splendid dance performances. The centre of attraction was the nativity scene displayed through a skit.

Father Toms Ninan enlightened the students by explaining the real meaning of Christmas. The vibrant decoration of the school made the day memorable for all. The programme was hosted by Akshara Goud and Evika Meena. A vote of thanks was proposed by Pragati Tambe.

5-day Gayatri Mahayagya Starts With Grand Procession

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A procession was taken out on the first day of the Mahayagya organised by the Gayatri Mahayagya Samiti. The event will continue till December 27.

Mhow resounded with the mantra, Arya Samaj Lunia along with band instruments and tableaux, passing through the main roads of Mhow to the Yagya site at Rambagh.

The procession was welcomed with enthusiasm by showering flowers at various places in the city. Yogendra Yagyak gave his lecture in Rambagh Uttam Garden. A large number of women, men and youth were present on this occasion.