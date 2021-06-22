Ujjain: Couple records video of their suicide bid, succumbs while undergoing treatment at private hospital

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The couple, who had consumed poisonous substance at a dhaba on Monday afternoon, died during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

While the girl died late on Monday night, the youth died on Tuesday early morning. They had also made a video of consuming poisonous substances. The video shows that they were consuming poisonous substances. The police have recovered the video from girl's mobile phone.

The deceased identified as Nitin, 21, a resident of Bhairavgarh and a minor girl, left their homes on Monday afternoon. They went to a dhaba on Unhel Road and consumed poisonous substances.

The couple later went to meet one of their friends Chetan and informed him about consuming poisonous substances. As the duo started fainting, Chetan with help of others rushed them to district hospital and informed family members of the couple.

As their condition worsened, the couple was shifted to a private hospital, where they died.

Sources said the couple was in a relationship for more than two years. The family members of both were also aware about their relationship. As the girl was minor, her family members were not ready for marriage.

Additional superintendent of police Amarendra Singh said Nitin’s statement was recorded at hospital. “In statement, he couldn’t tell the exact reason for their extreme step. According to him, the duo were in love and wanted to get married,” Singh said.