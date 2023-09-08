UCC Gas Tragedy: 12 US Congress Members Appeal To Serve India’s Legal Summons | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve members of the United States Congress, in a letter to the US Department of Justice, have requested to take immediate action to address the injustice by serving India’s legal summons on Dow Chemicals, as requested under terms of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on criminal matters, signed by India and the US administration in 2001.

They expressed concern on not holding any of those charged with criminal responsibility for the Gas tragedy, accountable.

According to the letter, the Indian government’s actions relating to Bhopal tragedy, including the summons served to UCIL and Dow Chemicals, are entirely lawful under the terms of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters (MLAT) signed between the two countries in 2001.

The MLAT between India and the US was signed for the ‘common objective of law enforcement’ and types of assistance provided under the Treaty include ‘serving documents.’

The grounds for denying assistance under the US-India MLAT are limited to cases under military law, national security issues, or offences of a political nature. None of these exceptions credibly apply to the chemical disaster in Bhopal.

The Department’s failure to fulfil India’s requests is a clear breach of American obligations under international law that US department of justice is required to uphold.

A three-year investigation by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that Union Carbide was responsible for inadequate technology, double standards in safety and emergency-preparedness and reckless cost-cutting of security systems within the pesticides plant from which the poisonous gas leaked.

Several serious charges were brought against Union Carbide including culpable homicide, which is equivalent to criminally negligent manslaughter under the US law.

The Indian law enforcement agencies levelled serious charges against Union Carbide and sent repeated summons requiring company officials to appear before courts in the country, all of which were ignored.

Indian courts declared the company an ‘absconder,’ or fugitive from justice, leading to an unsuccessful attempt to force Union Carbide to appear in court in India through a judicially ordered seizure of its assets in 1992.

