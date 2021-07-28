UAPA a tool in hands of govt to suppress people’s voice, says Natasha Narwal

BHOPAL: The activist Natasha Narwal, who was released from Tihar jail recently, has termed the laws like UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sedition charges a tool in hands of the government to suppress the voice of common man.

Narwal, an activist of Pinjra Toad group, said the government has stooped down to a level that they are trying to spy on our personal lives. Narwal said that when farmers are trying to raise their voice, the government books them under charges of treason. Such acts only indicate that the government is bent on controlling the masses using police force.She was speaking on the occasion of 20th Shailendra Shaily Smiriti Vyalhyanmala. While citing her jail experience the activist said these jails snatch even our basic rights .