Two SAI Bhopal athletes clinch silver in 21st Junior National Wushu Competition; MP's overall tally 20

Two SAI players from Bhopal - Priyanka Kewat and Kaju Sondhiya have made the city proud by bagging silver medals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Two players of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal won silver medals in the 21st Junior National Wushu Competition. The MP team has clinched 20 medals in the event, which was organised in Calicut, Kerala, from August 31 to September 6.

Madhya Pradesh Wushu coach Sarika Gupta said that the two SAI players from Bhopal - Priyanka Kewat and Kaju Sondhiya have made the city proud by bagging silver medals. 

The Madhya Pradesh Wushu team had 38 players from different districts of MP. In the event, MP athletes won a total of 20 medals, including three gold, ten silver and seven bronze medals. All these players would represent India in the coming time, all they need is a little support and focused training, said Gupta.

 Now, eyes on gold, says Priyanka : SAI Bhopal Wushu athlete Priyanka Kewat while talking to the FP, said, ‘To be honest, I feel pleased and proud that I won a silver medal, but I will try to win gold next time. All the facilities we get at SAI Bhopal are fantastic; we get trained at national and international levels. I’ve also practised under coach Sarika; she is one of the reasons I came this far. My main focus is to practice hard and get selected for the upcoming 8th World Junior Wushu Championship.’  

Athlete Kaju Sondhiya also mentioned that she is preparing for the upcoming international games and lauded the facilities provided by SAI Bhopal.

