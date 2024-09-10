Two Killed As Chilli-Laden Truck Crashes Into Praked Dumper On NH-30 In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A loading truck, filled with chillies, rammed into a stationary dumper truck on the National Highway 30. The accident claimed lives of the truck owner and the driver. The accident occurred on the Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway in the Jabalpur district on Tuesday.

The accident also injured the conductor of the loading truck severely. As soon as the report of the incident reached the locals, they rushed to the spot to help. The conductor was sent to the medical college for further treatment, while the driver and the owner lost their lives on the spot. Police has taken cognizance of the accident and have begun further investigation.

According to information, a loading truck, filled with chillies rammed into a stationary dumper truck from behind on Tuesday morning. The loading truck was on its way from Jabalpur to Prayagraj (UP). The dumper truck was parked on the side of the road on the National Highway 30 near the Mohla village in the district.

The accident was so gruesome that the driver, identified as Monu Kori and the owner, Jitendra Chourasia died on the spot due to the collision. The conductor, Prakhar Dwivedi, somehow managed to stay alive, but was severely injured. As soon as the information of the accident reached the locals, they informed Sihora police who reached on the spot. They took the bodies for postmortem and sent the conductor for treatment at the medical college.