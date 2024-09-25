 Two Incidents Of Sexual Assault Reported In Bhopal; Accused In Both Cases Still Absconding
Two Incidents Of Sexual Assault Reported In Bhopal; Accused In Both Cases Still Absconding

Man films the act, blackmails married woman for money

Staff Reporter
Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been witnessing a rise in crime against women and girls in the last few days and again on Wednesday two more incidents of sexual assault on women were reported from Aishbag and Nishatpura areas. The accused in both the cases are still at large, said police.

Aishbagh police station TI, Jitendra Garhwal told Free Press that a 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped a month ago by one of his acquaintances named Rajendra Vishwakarma.

Vishwakarma, who was friends with the woman, called her to a city locality in August end on the pretext of some important work. The man took her to his rented accommodation, where he raped her, and filmed the act. The man then began threatening the woman to circulate the video online, and sought money from her.

Recently, unable to bear the torment anymore, the woman lodged a police complaint on Wednesday. The police have begun searching for the accused. In the second case, a woman aged 23, residing in Karond area, was raped by one of her college mates. The accused, Sandeep had promised to marry her, and when he reneged on his promise, the woman took a legal course against him on Wednesday. The police have launched a search to nab Sandeep, they said.

