'Two-hour dry run at three Bhopal centres is not enough for roll-out in entire Madhya Pradesh'

BHOPAL: A two-hour dry run at the three vaccination centres in Bhopal is not sufficient for the health department to manage the show in entire Madhya Pradesh after the roll-out of the actual vaccination. Therefore, the health department has much more to do to ensure proper cold chain and transportation of vaccines in all the 52 districts.

The exact date on which the vaccine will be landing in Madhya Pradesh has not been finalized, but, with the approval of two vaccines — COVISHIELD and COVAXIN — the vaccination process has gained momentum in the country and the pan-India dry run was part of it. The way things are shaping up clearly shows that, very soon, the actual vaccination process will begin in the country. So, Madhya Pradesh will have to be well-prepared for it.

4 major cities chosen

Four major cities in Madhya Pradesh — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior — have been chosen for supply and distribution of the corona vaccine in the state. There are arrangements of deep-freezers in the form of ‘cold chain’ rooms. Then, the vaccine will be distributed at the division and district levels for transportation to focal points.