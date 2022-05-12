Two deaths in 24 hours during PPT in Jabalpur: Why physical test in scorching summer, ask bereaved kin

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The families of the two deceased aspirants, who died following the physical efficiency test of Police Constable Recruitment in Jabalpur, have demanded stern action against the officials who planned the physically exhausting test in the scorching heat.

The kin of the two deceased while talking to Free Press, on Thursday, said that they have full faith in the government and are hopeful to receive all support including financial assistance.

Two aspirants appearing in the physical efficiency test for the post of constables (GD and radio) had died within 24 hours in Jabalpur.

An aspirant Narendra Gautam, a resident of district Seoni, died on Wednesday, while a resident of Balaghat district Indra Kumar died during the course of treatment on Thursday.

Father of Narendra, Shankar Lal said, “He was the only son in the family, he was struggling hard to get a job. He was in BSc final year and on Wednesday his university exam was scheduled and he was to appear in the PPT exam as well on the same day. He took the advice from his elders and they suggested that he appear in the PPT.”

“I had accompanied him to the examination centre and left him at the gate. I did not know that he would not return alive from the test. I was stopped at the gate and it was the responsibility of the exam conductors to keep the boys safe,” the distraught father said

“With my only son gone, now my mother, a blind sister and my unmarried daughter Darshana are left behind in the family. I am a daily wager and now it will be hard to match the needs of the family because he was our only hope,” said teary eyed Shankar Lal.

The family member of Indra Kumar, has also blamed the administration for organising the physical test in harsh weather.. The deceased’s cousin Yashwant said, “He was the only son in the family and now it will be hard for his father to meet the financial requirements of the family. The elderly man will now have to take care of his two young daughters, he added .

For the last many years he was preparing for the test and this year he had qualified the physical test, but lost fighting for life.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:24 PM IST