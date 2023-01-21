e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo-day Rachna Utsav begins at IGRMS: 35 Gond artists make 75-metre painting, bid for world record

Two-day Rachna Utsav begins at IGRMS: 35 Gond artists make 75-metre painting, bid for world record

Artwork themed on Tigers of India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 35 Gond artists have begun to make create a world record by making 75-metre long Gond painting at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Saturday. The painting themed on Tigers of India will be world’s longest Gond painting.

It was part of first day of two-day Rachna Utsav organised by IGRMS and Heschel Foundation at the coastal village open air exhibition complex.

Vanya Prakashan of Tribal Affairs Department and Gaia Tree Lebel gathered 35 Gond artists to create 75-metre-long Gond painting.

The Gond artists have depicted tribal folklore about humans and tigers co-existing in peace and respecting the value of tigers for our forests. The students from schools and colleges also helped the artists. The event is open for visitors till January 22 from 10 am to 6 pm. Mayor Malti Rai will be present at the event on Sunday with other dignitaries and art lovers in the city to declare the completion of world record attempt. Cultural activities will also be held.

Read Also
Bhopal: IAS officers on ramp at fashion show
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: Joanne Zugar, Anastasia Tikhonova in final

ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: Joanne Zugar, Anastasia Tikhonova in final

Bitter chocolate: Youths reveal how they fell prey to bad touch

Bitter chocolate: Youths reveal how they fell prey to bad touch

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya

Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya