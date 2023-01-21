Two-day Rachna Utsav begins at IGRMS: 35 Gond artists make 75-metre painting, bid for world record

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 35 Gond artists have begun to make create a world record by making 75-metre long Gond painting at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Saturday. The painting themed on Tigers of India will be world’s longest Gond painting.

It was part of first day of two-day Rachna Utsav organised by IGRMS and Heschel Foundation at the coastal village open air exhibition complex.

Vanya Prakashan of Tribal Affairs Department and Gaia Tree Lebel gathered 35 Gond artists to create 75-metre-long Gond painting.

The Gond artists have depicted tribal folklore about humans and tigers co-existing in peace and respecting the value of tigers for our forests. The students from schools and colleges also helped the artists. The event is open for visitors till January 22 from 10 am to 6 pm. Mayor Malti Rai will be present at the event on Sunday with other dignitaries and art lovers in the city to declare the completion of world record attempt. Cultural activities will also be held.