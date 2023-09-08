Two Booked For Honey Trapping Railwayman, Duping Him Of 6L | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police have registered a case against a friend of a railway employee and a 27-year-old woman for honey trapping him allegedly and duping him of Rs 6 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) Vasudev Savita said that the complainant Sanjay Katare (52) is a railway employee.

He had a friend from the last 22 years, named Nipendra Singh. Singh had introduced him to a woman named Kajal Parmar (27) a few years ago. Parmar struck a good friendship with Katare and then began asking for financial assistance, citing dire straits.

Katare often used to give her Rs 5k or 10k for her aid. Later in December 2021, when Katare refused to give her money, Parmar began blackmailing her by saying she will get him implicated in false rape case.

When Katare blocked her contact, she used to call him up often with Singh’s number. Katare approached the police and lodged a case against Singh and Parmar. The cops have begun probing the matter by registering an FIR against the duo.

