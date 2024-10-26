 Two Arrested For Thefts In Trains, Valuables Worth Rs 6L Seized In Bhopal
Stolen valuables worth Rs 6 lakh have been seized from the possession of the accused duo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bhopal has laid hands on two thieves, who used to board moving trains on the outer areas of the railway stations of Bhopal and used to make away with purses of female passengers, the officials said on Saturday.

Stolen valuables worth Rs 6 lakh have been seized from the possession of the accused duo. GRP TI Zaheer Khan said a woman travelling from Indore to Betul approached the GRP on October 24 and said she was sleeping on the lower berth of the coach and kept valuables in her purse.

When Bhopal station was about to arrive, an unidentified man boarded the train and snatched her purse. She woke up and tried to alert the fellow passengers, but the accused had fled by then. The GRP swung into action and launched a probe.

On the basis of technical evidences, two men揖aran Sahu, 20, and Ajay Ahirwar, 24 were arrested. The duo confessed to have committed the theft and said they have executed three more similar thefts too.

