Turning 18 Soon? Apply For Voter Card In Advance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the drive of the Election Commission to enrol new voters, youths, who are going to turn 18-year-old on April 1, July 1 and 1 October, can apply for voter cards in advance. On the date when they become adults, their voter card would be prepared.

This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan during a press conference on Saturday. He said that under the Election Commission’s “Special Brief Review 2024”, the draft photo electoral rolls 2024 were published at all 64,523 polling centres and at the offices of all 230 electoral registry officers on Saturday. Overall voters as per draft publication is 5,60, 73, 696.

Objections and claims will be taken from Saturday till January 22. Under the special camp drive on January 13 and 20, BLOs will visit every home and contact the voters. The objections and claims will be settled by February 2. The final publication of the voter list will be done on February 8.

As per the initial publication of the voter list, the number of general voters is 5,59,98,370. The number of male voters is 2,87,90, 967, while the number of female voters is 2,72,06,136. There are 1,267 third gender voters. The number of service voters is 75,326. In this way, a total of 5,60,73,696 voters are registered as of now. Every political party has been requested to appoint booth level agents.