True Love! Techie Ready To Pay Rs 25L Alimony, Wait Forever For Wife To Return | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young IT professional is so deeply in love with his wife of just three months that he has agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh as alimony sought in her divorce case and wait indefinitely for her return. The couple is in their mid thirties and the woman is from Bhopal, whereas the husband is from a metropolitan city.

Both are techies, working for different IT companies. The woman had a relationship with a colleague, but her parents did not approve of the match as they belonged to different castes. They took the help of a matrimonial website to find a suitable groom and the man was selected and the two got married.

However, within a month of the marriage at Arya Samaj Temple, the woman abandoned her husband, complaining of domestic violence and dowry harassment. She filed a case seeking divorce from him in the Bhopal District Family Court, demanding Rs 75 lakh as alimony. The case is in the counselling stage and is being handled by counsellor Noorunnisha Khan.

She told Free Press that the woman is adamant that she wants divorce. She is not ready to rethink her decision. The man, on the other hand, is equally sure that he does not want to live without her. He said that he has developed ‘sachha pyar’ for the woman in the one month they spent together. He is sure that his ‘sachha pyar’ would someday draw the woman back into his arms. “And he is ready to wait for that day indefinitely. Till that, he is willing to pay Rs 25 lakh to his wife, without any conditions and without a court order. He is quite sure that the woman will come back,” Khan added.