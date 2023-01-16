Triple murder case: Bhind police arrest three more accused

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mehgaon police of Bhind district have arrested three more accused of triple murder case that took place in Pachera village on Sunday. The villagers protested the killing and demanded to raze the house of the accused.

Heavy police deputed in the village to control any untoward situation in the village, said the police. Sources informed that police of more six police stations to check any untoward situation.

There was rivalry between the former village sarpanch Banti Sharma and his political rival Hakim Singh Tyagi. They are the distant relatives. It is alleged that the supporters of Banti Sharma opened fire on Hakim Singh, Anuj Singh Tyagi and Pinku Singh Tyagi from close range. In the firing, three died while accused fled from the spot. The police have arrested the three accused on Monday. On Sunday, the police had arrested two accused.

