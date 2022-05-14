Tribal lynching in Seoni district; 35 police personnel shifted after govt orders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 35 police personnel including police station incharge of Kurrai were removed from the police station and Badalpur police post, said Seoni superintendent of police Kumar Prateek on Saturday.

So far, 13 men have been arrested for May 3 following mob lynching of two tribals - Sampat Batti and Dhansa Singh - on suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter and sale of beef.

The SP Kumar Prateek said, “The state government issued orders on Saturday to remove the police personnel posted in police station Kurrai and Badalpur police post. Police station incharge Ganpat Uike, police outpost incharge Rafiq Khan and others were shifted to other police stations of the district.”

He added Sampat had been arrested with over 40 kg beef in October 2021 and was released on bail after a month in jail. The Seoni police had seized, on May 3 morning, 12 kg beef from the two critically wounded tribals and booked them under the state's anti-cow slaughter law hours before they died at the hospital.

According to a senior MP police official posted in Seoni, the prime reason behind highest number of cattle smuggling cases being reported in Seoni is that it falls on transit route of cattle smugglers from various parts of India, particularly UP, Rajasthan and Haryana to Maharashtra.

