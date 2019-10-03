Tread on Gandhi’s path to create fearless society: Kamal Nath

BHOPAL

Paying her homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said walking on the Gandhi's path of truth, non-violence is the only medium to create social harmony and a fearless society.

The Chief Minister said that “ If our country does not follow the path of Gandhiji, I have no hesitation in saying that both we and our culture will be destroyed,” said Nath. Chief Minister on Wednesday led a procession with participants reciting the famous bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana To', on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The march began at 8.25 am from Roshanpur Chowk and proceeded to Minto Hall, where Nath, followed by others, garlanded the statue of the Father of the Nation. Thereafter, Nath proceeded and garlanded a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri at old Vidhan Sabha Square, as October 2 is also the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

Mahatma Gandhi was not only a leader of India but his thoughts on non-violence, peace, patriotism, communal harmony and universal brotherhood have left a profound impact on the

World, said Nath. Referring to the US President, Nath said that Mahatma Gandhi's portrait was also installed at his workplace..

“Congress is proud of the fact that it has been led by a great man like Mahatma Gandhi. Today, if the Congress talks about social harmony it is the gift of Mahatma Gandhi. If we have love and respect for Bapu, it is for our country and society as well”, said Nath.

A prayer meet was also organised at Minto Hall on the occasion. Vibha Sharma and her group

reciting bhajans, including Gandhiji’s favourite 'Vaishnava Jana To'.

GAD Minister Govind Singh, public relations minister P.C. Sharma, All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Kapoor, state Vice President Chandra Prabhash Shekhar Prakash Jain, General Secretary Rajiv Singh, Congress Media Cell President Shobha Ojha, Congress Media Coordinator Narendra Saluja, and a large number of Congress leaders and workers were present. MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said As part of the sesquicentennial year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Congress has organised a week-long programme to propagate Gandhian thoughts and principles, he said.