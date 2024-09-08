Translocation: Kuno’s Two Female Cheetahs; Cubs May Find New Home At Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary After Monsoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (GSWS), situated in the limits of Mandsaur and Neemuch, is looking forward to Cheetah translocation after the monsoon. Apart from getting cheetahs from abroad, it is also looking forward to getting two female cheetahs along with their cubs from Kuno National Park.

“A discussion has taken place at higher level that two female cheetahs could be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from Kuno National Park,” said a senior forest officer.

The officer, posted at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, told Free Press that if two female cheetahs are sent along with their cubs from Kuno the authorities might directly release them into the wild as they are already adapted to the climatic condition of Madhya Pradesh.

They would not have to get adjusted to the new environment as is in the case of Cheetah arriving from abroad. The cubs growing along with their mothers will have no problem in establishing their territory in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, said the officer.

Cheetah translocation can take place in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary after the monsoon. It is yet to be decided from which country Cheetahs would be translocated.

The officials at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary have prepared eight quarantine Bomas, of which two have been reserved for treatment of Cheetahs if they fall ill. The six bomas are normal enclosures.

In the first phase, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is expecting to get six to eight cheetahs. Some days back principal chief conservator of forest wildlife VN Ambade had visited Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary to check the preparations being made for the cheetah translocation project. Local forest officials informed that eight bomas have been constructed and a veterinary hospital upgraded.

Prey base increase

As the time of cheetah translocation project is nearing, the officers of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary are working on getting the remaining lot of Cheetals – the prey base of Cheetah- from different places of the state.

It is learnt that Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary officials have demanded 1,250 cheetals from different places of the state and so far, around 390 have been translocated. The authorities are looking forward to augmenting the prey base of cheetahs by getting the desired number of cheetahs from Van Vihar National Park, Kanha Tiger Reserve and Narsingharh.