Traitors have no room in Congress, says Kamal Nath

The play scripted in Gwalior has to end there only, said MPCC president Kamal Nath on Sunday, the last day of electioneering for bypolls.

Many have quit the Congress and many have joined it, but there is no room for traitors in the party, Nath said.

The one who is sold is sold forever, he said, adding that he has never done politics of bargaining.

He said when he had been the chief minister he came to know about the ‘purchasing’ of legislators three months in advance, but he did not want to run a government based on treachery.

He said he wanted to run a government elected by the people.

Nath said that he wanted the accounts from the BJP of its 15-year rule and was ready to give information about what he did for the state during his 15 months’ reign.

Yet, he did not want a certificate from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but from the people, he said.

Whenever the opposition is set to lose an election, it uses police, administration, and money power, and all efforts were made to prevent him from electioneering, Nath added.

The former chief minister has further said he tells the voters to take the money offered to them, because it is theirs.

Nath said that the BJP tried to divert the people’s attention from the farmers’ problems, youths and investment and that he never called Jyotiraditya Sincia a dog.

According to Nath, Scindia sometimes calls himself a tiger and becomes ashamed of it.

The BJP also tried to make one of his statements an issue, though he never offended anyone and regretted for it, Nath said.

Now that people have seen Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 15 years and him only for 15 months, they will make the difference, Nath said.