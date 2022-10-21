Touch land you want and get it within month: CM to industrialists in Pune

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Making a fervent appeal to industrialists in Pune to invest in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday the state was not like those states where one felt trapped after starting work.

“There are (certain) states where one may find oneself trapped after

starting the work”, said the CM in a programme ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ organised by MP government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Projecting Madhya Pradesh as the best investment destination CM said,

“We have land bank of 1.22 lakh acres. Touch the land you want with your finger today and you get it within a month”, said Chouhan to industrialists.

“Land in MP happens to be much cheaper than that in Pune and Mumbai. I would not say that come and get the land within one, two or three minutes. There is a process of getting the land but one can get it within a month”, said the CM.

Chouhan said the state government was continuously working on infrastructure, health, good governance, economy and employment.

Referring to law and order situation in the state Chouhan said when he

assumed his office in 2005 Chambal region was known for dacoits and

filmmakers used to make movies on them.

"When I became the CM (for the first time), dacoits used to be there in

Chambal and movies used to be made on them in Mumbai. But I

snatched the jobs of Mumbaiwalas as the dacoits were either eliminated,

surrendered or are languishing in the jails," he said.

"I had said that in Madhya Pradesh, there will either be dacoits or

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Both cannot exist at the same time...The issue is

resolved", he said.

Chouhan added that Naxalism has also been eliminated from the state

and the network of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a

banned organisation, was destroyed.

"There is no goondagardi (hooliganism) now. If anyone indulges in

goondagardi or dabangai (bullying), Mama's bulldozer runs directly. So there is no fear that someone will trouble you (businesses)," he assured.

Chouhan is fondly called 'Mama' by his supporters.

