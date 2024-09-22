Toothpaste Laden Truck Catches Fire At Khajuri Sadak In Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck laden with toothpastes worth lakhs of rupees caught fire at the Khajuri Sadak on Sunday, police said. The cabin of the truck was gutted, but the fire-fighters managed to take out the goods, said police, adding that flames were doused off within 1.5 hours.

The incident took place on Khajuri Sadak, The and the Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma told Free Press that the incident occurred at around 3 pm on Khajuri Sadak, which connects Bhopal to Sehore and Indore.

The container truck had been parked near a shop in the market at Khajuri Sadak, where it caught fire instantly. The driver of the truck, Raju told the police that a short-circuit had occurred inside the truck, which triggered the fire. The fire station was informed immediately, after which three fire tenders from the Sant Hirdaram Nagar fire station rushed to the spot. The fire suddenly took a fierce form and the entire cabin was gutted.

However, when the fire-fighters arrived at the scene and began dousing off the flames, the driver and his assistant, along with several other fire-fighters managed to take out the toothpaste worth lakhs of rupees. The incident triggered massive traffic snarls on the road for almost an hour and a half. The police confirmed that no fatalities were reported in the incident.