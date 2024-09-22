 Toothpaste Laden Truck Catches Fire At Khajuri Sadak In Bhopal
Toothpaste Laden Truck Catches Fire At Khajuri Sadak In Bhopal

Cabin gutted, goods worth lakhs prevented from being destroyed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck laden with toothpastes worth lakhs of rupees caught fire at the Khajuri Sadak on Sunday, police said. The cabin of the truck was gutted, but the fire-fighters managed to take out the goods, said police, adding that flames were doused off within 1.5 hours.

The incident took place on Khajuri Sadak, The and the Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma told Free Press that the incident occurred at around 3 pm on Khajuri Sadak, which connects Bhopal to Sehore and Indore.

