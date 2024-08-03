Tome & Plume: Satire Is An Attire Of The Powerless

Reading a satirical piece of writing is like chopping off an onion. When you cut off an onion, tears trickle down your cheeks. Yet you smile. Similarly, when you read a satirical novel, a poem, or if you look at a painting that lampoons your object of love, you feel bad about it. But they evoke chortles, too.

A piece of satirical writing has always been misunderstood. The purpose of such writings is to burlesque a flaw in human conduct or in a society. The satirists offer their audience useful insights into their own defects, and provide them an opportunity to choose the right path.

It was Roman poet Horace (65BC to 8BC) who began to lampoon the then society through his satirical poems. He had to encounter many problems from those who he made objects of his attack. According to Oxford Dictionary of Literary Terms, satire is a mode of writing that exposes the failings of individuals, institutions, or societies to ridicule and scorn. The tone of a satire varies from tolerant amusement found in the verse of Horace to the rebellious indignation seen in the poems of Juvenal and in the prose of Jonathan Swift.

Various forms of literature may also consist of satirical elements, which are available in the plays of Ben Jonson and in those of Moliere. The poetry of Geoffrey Chaucer or of Lord Byron also entails satirical elements. The writings of Rabelais or of Voltaire belong to this genre of literature. Pope’s epic poem, Rape of the Lock, is no exception. Pope, too, was criticised for the composition.

Moliere who highlighted the common human flaws – jealousy, lust, fear of death – earned the king’s praise when he staged Le Docteur Amoureux (The Doctor Amorous) before him. The play kicked up a storm, and jealous of the king’s favour towards the playwright, the elite of the then France attacked Moliere for irreligion, vulgarity, plagiarism and immorality.

Nevertheless, without responding to his critics directly, he wrote another play: L’ecole des Femmes (The School for Women). His L’Avare (The Miser) tears into the French society known for its miserliness.

Those who have the opportunity to sift through the pages of Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels know that it is one of the finest satirical novels written in the English language.

Swift called this novel ‘the most brilliant, most controversial and the most bitter of all his satires.’ A seafarer Lemuel Gulliver, because of a shipwreck, arrives at a strange land, where rule the Lilliputians. But six-inch-tall Lilliputians capture him. They are none but the self-important, narrow-minded, arrogant people.

Gulliver, however, falls from the grace of the Lilliputians when he doused a fire that breaks out in the empress’s palace by urinating on it. When he smells that the rulers are going to put him behind bars, he escapes. This is how fundamental rights are curbed in a tyrannical regime. In part two of the book, he takes his readers to the land of giants, where he himself becomes a Lilliputian.

Through this chapter, he limns how the rich behave with the poor. Gulliver escapes from there, too. In book III, Gulliver visits Academy of Lagado, satirical name of England’s Royal Society, where he finds lunatic savants who are involved in impractical studies: how to convert human excrements into original food. Gulliver then visits the land of Houyhnhnms – grave, rational, and virtuous horses. The land is purely imaginative.

The British novelist Charles Dickens also lampooned the follies of the people of his time. His Hard Times is up against a mid-nineteenth century flawed passion for mustering, controlling and imparting knowledge. It also talks against rapid industrialisation in England, and portrays the dreary condition of workers whom the rich treat as useful tools.

The chapter I of the novel begins with a tongue-in-cheek comment: ‘Now, what I want is, Facts. Teach those boys and girls nothing but facts. Facts alone are wanted in life. Plant nothing else, root out everything else. You can only form the minds of reasoning animals upon facts: nothing else will ever be of any service to them…’ He had to face a lot of criticism for this novel.

George Orwell also tore apart a tyrannical regime through Nineteen Eighty Four and Animal Farm. Both novels burlesque the iron curtain of the then USSR. His writings raised a storm.