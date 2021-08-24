Tokyo paralympics: Nation eyes at India's lone canoe entry Prachi Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As paralympics inaugurated on Tuesday in Tokyo, the nation has its eyes on the only para-canoer in the 54-member delegation, Prachi Yadav (26), who became the first Indian to secure entry in paralympic canoeing competition.

Yadav who is from Madhya Pradesh was a para-swimmer for India, but switched to canoeing after her coach insisted on doing so, according to Prachi. Her coach Virender Kumar Dabas from LNIPE, Gwalior, realised she had a better chance of getting to paralympics. Prachi, who ranks 10th at paralympics, has long arms, and the coach thought this would serve her well as a paddler, she had said.

“I have no words to express happiness. I had never thought of qualifying for olympics. My family is on cloud nine after learning about my qualification," Prachi had told Free Press. "Legs play a significant role in kaya-canoe, which I don't have. So, I have to use the upper part of the body to move the boat. It becomes even more difficult when you are competing at international level,” said Prachi.

Hailing from a middleclass family, Prachi lost her mother to cancer in 2003. Prachi's father, Jagdish Yadav, is a retired government employee. Her financial condition did not make it easy for her to take up canoe, especially with no motherly support and two siblings to bring up.

Her coach Mayank Thakur, who is chairperson of Para India Kayaking and Canoeing Association, built a special boat for her practice at Lower Lake in Bhopal.

Thakur played a key role in Prachi’s transformation as a canoeist. Thakur, however, credits Indian Coaching Federation (ICF), which allowed her to participate in the talent identification camp twice (Hungary and Germany). “The camps gave her an opportunity to learn the sport and develop requisite skills,” said Thakur.

Prachi will take part in Women's VL2 200m Heats on September 2, with the semis and final scheduled the next day. On her international debut at the ICF Para Canoe World Cup in Poznan, Poland, in May 2019, she finished eighth after progressing past the first round and semifinal runs. In August 2019 ICF Para Canoe World Championships in Szeged, Hungary, she entered semifinals.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:50 PM IST