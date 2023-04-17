To remind govt of its promises: Government doctors to observe Vada Smaran Diwas on April 18

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government doctors will observe Vada Smaran Diwas as mark of protest on April 18 as their demands have not been fulfilled. Its main objective is to remind the government about promises it made to government doctors.

Government doctors were on strike in the state for implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme for medical officers promotion and salary revision. They had called off agitation on February 17 after state government constituted high-power committee to look into demands of doctors. Though two months have passed, their demands have not been fulfilled even after recommendation of high-power committee, according to doctors.

Dr Rakesh Malviya, president of Shashkiya Evum Swasahi (government and autonomous) doctors Mahasangh, told Free Press, “Committee led by ACS Mohammed Suleman had cleared recommendations last month. But we have got nothing. Vada Smaran Diwas is to remind government about its promises. We will start protest after May 1. From May 3, we will be on indefinite strike.”

“DACP is a central government scheme. Many states have introduced and we are demanding promotion of medical officers,” Dr Malviya added.

